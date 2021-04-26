UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of NETGEAR worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 151.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $530,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,539 shares of company stock worth $6,686,224. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTGR opened at $37.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.