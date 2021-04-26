UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 294.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

