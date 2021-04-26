UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Stride worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 765.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRN shares. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.