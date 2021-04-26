UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,895 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of 3D Systems worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE DDD opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

