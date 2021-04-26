UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

