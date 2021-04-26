UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

BRMK opened at $10.80 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.