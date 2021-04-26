UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,128,765.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356 over the last three months.

PLTR opened at $23.41 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.