UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of ePlus worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,346,913 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

