UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,637 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Raven Industries worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $40.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $45.11.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

