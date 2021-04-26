UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

