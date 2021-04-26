UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €121.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €130.53 ($153.57).

SAP stock opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.89.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

