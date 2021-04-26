UBS Group Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,621. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

