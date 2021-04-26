UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

