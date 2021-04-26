UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
