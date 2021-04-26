UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

