UBS Group Raises Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $65.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

SCCO stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.33. 26,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,204. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. Southern Copper has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $2,385,596.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

