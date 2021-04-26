UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

