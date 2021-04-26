UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

