UBS Group Reiterates €121.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €130.53 ($153.57).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.89.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

