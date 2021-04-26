UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

