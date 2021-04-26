UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $39.80. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

