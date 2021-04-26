UCB’s (UCBJY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of UCBJY stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,509. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

