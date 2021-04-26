Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Ultra Clean worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 7,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

