UMB Bank N A MO Has $163.66 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,456 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $163,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.