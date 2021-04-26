Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and $1.71 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00032648 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

