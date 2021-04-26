Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

UMPQ opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

