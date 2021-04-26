UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.61).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

