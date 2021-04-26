UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.83. 110,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

