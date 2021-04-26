Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Hits $9.87 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $228,772.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00272482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.01022478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.00678169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,532.73 or 1.00230859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

