Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.34

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $188,676.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $535.51 or 0.00992887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00729305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,962.22 or 1.00050337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

