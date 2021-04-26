Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $79.40 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $79.40 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $22.08 or 0.00041351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00308649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

