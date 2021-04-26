UniLayer Trading Up 45.9% Over Last Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00006135 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $65.97 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00744632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.87 or 0.07364906 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

