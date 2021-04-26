UniLend (UFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.39 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002440 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00065036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00741406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.76 or 0.07753188 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

