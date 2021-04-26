Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,086 ($53.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,038.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,302.62. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £107.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

