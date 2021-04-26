Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Unilever stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

