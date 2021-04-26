UniMex Network Market Cap Achieves $14.93 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00004282 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $213,902.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00282997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.92 or 0.00999714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00732861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.14 or 1.00024521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

