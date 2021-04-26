UniMex Network (UMX) Tops One Day Volume of $564,667.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00004411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $564,667.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00272588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01023634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00687903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,571.46 or 1.00132276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

