uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Equities analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post sales of $4.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. uniQure reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,430%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $277.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of QURE opened at $32.28 on Monday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other uniQure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $1,715,865 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in uniQure by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 54.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

