Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.11 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $73,608.26 or 1.37096211 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $23.11 million and $266,004.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00065036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00741406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.76 or 0.07753188 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

