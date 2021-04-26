Unistake 24 Hour Volume Hits $369,775.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $369,775.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00282439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $536.83 or 0.00995636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00731276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,684.38 or 0.99567027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,579,979 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.