Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $18.95 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $36.21 or 0.00067220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,384,244 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.