United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($11.07) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($11.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($10.90).

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.11 on Monday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

