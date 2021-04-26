United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.10% of United Insurance worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Insurance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $265.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

United Insurance Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.