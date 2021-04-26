United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

UIHC opened at $6.16 on Monday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $285,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

