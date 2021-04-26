United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) PT Lowered to $8.00

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. Analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Insurance by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Insurance by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

