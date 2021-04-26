United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

