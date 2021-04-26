UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $69.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.31 billion and the highest is $70.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $62.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $282.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.12 billion to $283.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.75 billion to $309.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

NYSE UNH opened at $400.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.