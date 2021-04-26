Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

UHS opened at $145.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.30. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,415,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

