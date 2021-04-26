Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

About Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packaged cakes, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

