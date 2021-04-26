Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

