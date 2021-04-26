Universe Group (LON:UNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.67

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.67 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.09), with a volume of 1281527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Universe Group (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

