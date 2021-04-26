Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 318.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Upwork worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

UPWK traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,939.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

